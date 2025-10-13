Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Position in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $35.47 on Monday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.