Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,916 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TripAdvisor worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $32,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 82,306.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,528,647 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 1,526,792 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after buying an additional 1,222,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 5,405.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 606,007 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $8,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson set a $16.25 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.03.

TripAdvisor Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

