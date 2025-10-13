California Resources Corporation $CRC Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in California Resources by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

