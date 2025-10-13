Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 231.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 105.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $40.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,387.46. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

