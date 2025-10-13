10,369 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Insider Activity

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,910.45. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $353,688.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,826.28. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

