MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MSA stock opened at $170.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.56. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

