Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

