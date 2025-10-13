Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.1%

USMV stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

