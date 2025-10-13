Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Optas LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of USXF stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.