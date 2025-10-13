Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $691.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

