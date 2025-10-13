Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Colliers International Group worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $149.47 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $170.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

