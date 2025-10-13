Callan Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MSI opened at $456.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.