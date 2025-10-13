Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 78,438 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,438 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Nomura by 18.2% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NMR. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nomura Price Performance

NMR opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

