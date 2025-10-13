Rodrigo Sousa Purchases 520 Shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) insider Rodrigo Sousa acquired 520 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,415.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,940.60. This represents a 2.97% increase in their position.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$32.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.86.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.21.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

