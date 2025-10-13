Rodrigo Sousa Purchases 520 Shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) insider Rodrigo Sousa acquired 520 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.03 per share, with a total value of C$10,415.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,940.60. This represents a 2.97% increase in their position.
Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.6%
Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$32.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.86.
Paramount Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
