Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 61.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 37.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

