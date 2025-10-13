EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) Insider Acquires A$52,000.00 in Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) insider Julie Tay purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$26.00 per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26.

EBOS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.492 dividend. This represents a yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. EBOS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.14%.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

