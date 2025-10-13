Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells $20,733.60 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Geffner sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $20,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 220,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,013.90. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Geffner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $17.03 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

