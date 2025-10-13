LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Major Shareholder Sells $75,143.64 in Stock

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 48,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $75,143.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,713.32. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 49,869 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $77,296.95.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 28,954 shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $45,457.78.

Shares of LVTX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.50. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LAVA Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

