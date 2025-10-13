IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,227 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 25.8%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

