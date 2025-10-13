Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weave Communications news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $71,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 544,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,357.50. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Paul Christiansen sold 4,131 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $31,932.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 317,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,355.13. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,179 shares of company stock valued at $825,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.