KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 1,900 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

