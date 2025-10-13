KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 259.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.98 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.