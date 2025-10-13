KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 6,600 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 133,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

