Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $INO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.