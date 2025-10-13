KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $63.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

