KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,193.50. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,366 shares of company stock worth $7,293,963. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:DLB opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.