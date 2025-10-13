KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 5,600 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alkermes by 488.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $66,689,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 846,861 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 487.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 470,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ALKS opened at $31.21 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Alkermes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.