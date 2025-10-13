Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 502,897 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $24,891,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.3%

EAT stock opened at $124.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.67. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

