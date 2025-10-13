Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Holdings Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,629,000 after buying an additional 424,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,235,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.50 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

