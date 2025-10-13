Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.15.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $101.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

