Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $264.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $283.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

