Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Wall Street Zen lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,120. The trade was a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,925.26. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,790. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $115.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.