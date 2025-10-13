Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.