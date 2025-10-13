Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 839.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $11.46.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

