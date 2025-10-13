DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 247,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock worth $10,709,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

