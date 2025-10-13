DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 34.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $57,227,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 49.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

