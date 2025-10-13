Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $301.75 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $275.56 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

