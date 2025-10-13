IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,513 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF $FLIN

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 446.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 636,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after acquiring an additional 519,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 308,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,692 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

