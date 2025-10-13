Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $358.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $369.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

