Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,925 Shares of Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Azenta worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 44.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 128,084 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 90.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $143.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZTA. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

