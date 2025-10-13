Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) PT at $28.29

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.2857.

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.83. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4,732.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3,422.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

