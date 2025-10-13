Comparing Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) and 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Outfitters and 361 Degrees International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters $5.55 billion 1.10 $402.46 million $5.12 13.35 361 Degrees International $1.40 billion 1.09 $159.77 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Outfitters and 361 Degrees International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters 8.15% 18.43% 9.98% 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urban Outfitters and 361 Degrees International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters 1 6 6 2 2.60 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus price target of $81.91, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Urban Outfitters’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Urban Outfitters is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats 361 Degrees International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchisee-owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Free Report)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. It also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. The company operated a network of stores under the 361º core brand name. It also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.