FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Several research firms have commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
FSK stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.1%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 328.21%.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.