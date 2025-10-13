Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $82.54.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $83.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

