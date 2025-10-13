Wall Street Zen Downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild Redb lowered Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.