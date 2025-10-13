Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Cos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bausch Health Cos has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 852.36%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Cos will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Paulson acquired 34,721,118 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 37,964,167 shares of company stock valued at $333,757,793 in the last three months. 19.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

