Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp. (HAVAU) to Raise $180 million in IPO

Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp. (HAVAU) expects to raise $180 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 18,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $183.40 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We are a newly organized blank check company. We have not selected a sector or a geographic region of interest. Sung Hyuk Lee, CEO and a director,Â has extensive experience in corporate finance,Â financial advisory and business consulting. Since MayÂ 2021, Mr.Â Lee has served as the CEO of the Seoul, South Korea, office of Plutus Partners Co., Ltd., a private equity and high-valueÂ asset brokerage firm based in Tampa, Florida. Before that, between JuneÂ 2016 and MarchÂ 2021, Mr.Â Lee served as the senior managing director at DTR Partners (Seoul office). Mr.Â Lee holds a bachelorâ€™s degree in political science from Yonsei University, Korea, and an MBA from Hass School of Business, California. Hoon Ji Choi,Â CFO and a director,Â has more than a decade of experience in investment management. Since MayÂ 2021, Mr.Â Choi has served as a managing director in the Seoul, South Korea, office of Plutus Partners Co., Ltd., a private equity and high-valueÂ asset brokerage firm based in Tampa, Florida. Before that, between OctoberÂ 2014 and DecemberÂ 2020, Mr.Â Choi served as a managing director at Qing Shan Investmentâ€™s Seoul office. As a senior leader of Qing Shan Investment, Mr.Â Choi was engaged on various buy-sideÂ and sell-sideÂ cross-borderÂ M&A advisory deals. Prior to joining Qing Shan Investment, Mr.Â Choi served as Asia Regional Director at Deesse AG (Seoul office), from AprilÂ 2012 to OctoberÂ 2014, where he was responsible for sales and promotion for Asia market, especially for South Korea. Earlier in his career, Mr.Â Choi served as an Associate with Colony Capital Inc. from OctoberÂ 2010 to MarchÂ 2012, where he assisted in analyzing and researching investment strategies and targets. Mr.Â Choi holds two bachelorâ€™s degrees in real estate finance and accounting from the University of Southern Californiaâ€™s Marshall School of Business and the Levanthal School of Accounting, respectively. (Note: Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp. cut its SPAC IPO’s size to 18.0 million units – down from 25.0 million units originally – and kept the price at $10.00 per unit – to raise $180.0 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated July 15, 2025. Each unit includes one share of stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10th) of a share of stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.) “.

Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2024 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 3rd Floor, 166 Yeongsin-ro Yeongdengpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea 07362 and can be reached via phone at +82-10-8781-0823.

