Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £29,775.90 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank acquired 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,155 per share, for a total transaction of £29,775.90.

Angela Strank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Angela Strank acquired 2,698 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,103 per share, for a total transaction of £29,758.94.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.4%

RR opened at GBX 1,138.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 938.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,188.67.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

