Insider Buying: CLS (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £150.04 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, with a total value of £150.04.

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 263 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 per share, with a total value of £149.91.

On Friday, August 8th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 227 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £149.82.

CLS Stock Performance

LON CLI opened at GBX 58.60 on Monday. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 53 and a 12-month high of GBX 101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.82. The company has a market capitalization of £233.29 million, a P/E ratio of -409.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS ( LON:CLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX (6.10) EPS for the quarter. CLS had a negative net margin of 134.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. Analysts anticipate that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CLS from GBX 100 to GBX 85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

CLS Company Profile

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

