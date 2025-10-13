Synovus Financial (SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNV stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,344.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

